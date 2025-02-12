Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

A.J. Brown says winning Super Bowl 'wasn't what I thought it would be;' love for game 'comes when I dominate'

Brown caught a touchdown in the Super Bowl

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Winning a Super Bowl is overrated, according to A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver earned his first Lombardi Trophy Sunday, scoring a touchdown in the Birds' dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it seems like Brown is already past the title.

AJ Brown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome.  (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

In an Instagram post, Brown said his time taking in the Lombardi Trophy win is already over, and he doesn't exactly seem to be on top of the world.

"After a few days, I’ve had time to reflect on being a champion. I tried to feel how everyone made it seem to be a champion and unfortunately it was short lived.. two days to be exact lol," Brown's caption, attached to a photo of his touchdown from the game, said.

"I’ve never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all. It wasn’t. My thrill for this game comes when i dominate," he added. "It’s the Hunt that does it for me. It’s when the Db drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me . The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be."

aj brown and devonta smith

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) congratulates wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) after Smith scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

That portion of the caption raised some eyebrows, but his words seemed to be those of a true competitor.

"It’s the journey that I love the most. BACK 2 Work!"

Maybe the on-field party was anticlimactic because the game had been decided so early in the game.

AJ Brown Super Bowl touchdown

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown scores a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome.  (Mark J. Rebilas/Imagn Images)

But maybe Brown will think differently when the Birds traverse downtown Philly for their parade Friday.

