A.J. Brown says winning Super Bowl 'wasn't what I thought it would be;' love for game 'comes when I dominate'

Winning a Super Bowl is overrated, according to A.J. Brown.

The Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver earned his first Lombardi Trophy Sunday, scoring a touchdown in the Birds' dominant 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

But it seems like Brown is already past the title.

In an Instagram post, Brown said his time taking in the Lombardi Trophy win is already over, and he doesn't exactly seem to be on top of the world.

"After a few days, I’ve had time to reflect on being a champion. I tried to feel how everyone made it seem to be a champion and unfortunately it was short lived.. two days to be exact lol," Brown's caption, attached to a photo of his touchdown from the game, said.

"I’ve never been a champion at the highest level before but I thought my hard work would be justified by winning it all. It wasn’t. My thrill for this game comes when i dominate," he added. "It’s the Hunt that does it for me. It’s when the Db drops his head and surrender because he can’t F with me . The Intense battles. Early mornings. Late nights. Sacrifices. I love putting smiles on peoples faces, don’t get me wrong but it just wasn’t what I thought it would be."

That portion of the caption raised some eyebrows, but his words seemed to be those of a true competitor.

"It’s the journey that I love the most. BACK 2 Work!"

Maybe the on-field party was anticlimactic because the game had been decided so early in the game.

But maybe Brown will think differently when the Birds traverse downtown Philly for their parade Friday.

