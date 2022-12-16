Expand / Collapse search
Zach Wilson
Published

Jets’ Mike White not cleared to play, Zach Wilson to start against Lions

Wilson was named the backup quarterback on Wednesday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
It has all come full circle for Zach Wilson

The 2021 second-overall pick, inactive for the New York Jets' past three games, will be the starting quarterback on Sunday when the Jets take on the Detroit Lions. 

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, #5, winds up to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, #90, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White, #5, winds up to pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson, #90, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

It was determined Friday that doctors will not clear Mike White for contact before Sunday’s game, putting Wilson back under center in New York. 

Wilson was named the backup quarterback by head coach Robert Saleh on Wednesday and has received the majority of reps this week. 

"This is going to be a great opportunity for Zach," Saleh said Friday. 

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, #2, reacts against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, #2, reacts against the Chicago Bears during an NFL football game, Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"When he was elevated to the No. 2 quarterback it was with the understanding that there’s a strong possibility that he was going to play. And to prepare accordingly. He’s gotten the vast majority of the first-team reps. He’ll get all the reps today, he’ll get all the reps tomorrow. And so we feel very comfortable about Zach’s preparation as the first-string quarterback and that he’s gotten his normal workload as a starting quarterback would normally get with the limitations that were placed on Mike." 

Wilson was benched following a disastrous performance against the New England Patriots in Week 11. 

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws a pass in the third quarter. The New England Patriots beat the Jets, 10-3. 

New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws a pass in the third quarter. The New England Patriots beat the Jets, 10-3.  (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Wilson’s inability to move the football was coupled with his unwillingness to take accountability following the game, telling reporters that he did not feel that the offense let down a defense that allowed just three points on the day.  

He was replaced by White, who has thrown for over 300 yards in two of his three starts. 

White was injured last week against the Buffalo Bills, twice forced to leave the game after taking shots to the rib area. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.

