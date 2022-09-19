Jets' Michael Carter on wild victory over Browns after Week 1 fiasco: 'Y’all take one loss way too seriously'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jets running back Michael Carter is entering his second year with the team and is well accustomed to how New York media handles a bad start to the season. But after Sunday’s stunning victory over the Cleveland Browns, Carter is cautioning critics to stand down.

The Jets played arguably some of their best football in the final two minutes of Sunday’s game, scoring two touchdowns to win their first game of the season in a thrilling 31-30 victory. This after a brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1.

"I think that – from a media standpoint, y’all just do y’all jobs. Y’all all just trying to be the best. But y’all take one loss way too seriously," Carter told reporters with a smile after the game, via SNY. "But I can’t blame y’all because I wasn’t here before, two years ago. It probably was a lot of losing but that’s not my fault, that’s not our fault."

"So we’re here to change that and salute to all the guys that came before us – and we respect them a lot – but we’re trying to win. We’re trying to win."

Carter rushed 23 yards on seven carries and went 5-of-5 for 27 passing yards. He noted that while they will certainly "appreciate" the win, the same philosophy still applies: it’s just one game.

"Shout out to coach [Robert] Saleh, we riding with him. Like he said, we’re keeping all receipts and we look to enjoy this win. We appreciate it a lot but it's not the Super Bowl. So it's Week 2, we gotta win next week and then we’re gonna try and put a couple more wins together."

Saleh echoed that sentiment in his postgame press conference.

"Love the way this feels, gotta find a way to stack them up. Lot of stuff that we got to clean up but I’m just proud of the guys because we didn’t quit and that’s probably the biggest thing I’ll take away from it."

