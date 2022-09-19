Jets' Garrett Wilson talks 'special' breakout game vs Browns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Jets rookie Garrett Wilson had a breakout game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The former Ohio State standout caught the first two touchdown passes of his career in New York’s 31-30 comeback victory over the Browns, including the go-ahead score with 25 seconds left in the game.

In the second quarter, Wilson caught the first touchdown pass of his career and paid tribute to his alma mater by signing "O-H" after the score. Since he scored in Cleveland, he wanted to send a message to the faithful from Ohio that the Buckeyes still hold a special place in his heart.

"That’s just for all of the fans there," Wilson told Pro Football Talk after the game. "I know a lot of them watching for the previous three to four years at Ohio State and I kind of felt the love in warmups. I kind of made my mind up if I scored that I wanted to do the ‘O-H.’ That’s all that was.

"I mean this is special. The moment I’ll never forget for sure, being back in Ohio. And something I’ll definitely tell my kids about. To get a win anywhere in this league is huge but definitely adds some flare to it being back where I played college ball."

Wilson led the Jets with eight catches for 102 yards. He had four catches for 52 yards in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.

New York is expecting big things from Wilson in the offense. He was the No. 10 overall pick of the draft in the spring.

At Ohio State, Wilson was one of the top targets for quarterbacks Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud.