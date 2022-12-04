Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Mike White leads Jets teammates into stadium with 'Mighty Ducks' jersey after players show support

Mike White appeared to be the leader in the locker room

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 4

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets quarterback Mike White electrified fans last week when he led the team to a 31-10 victory over the Chicago Bears.

On Sunday, White led some of his teammates into U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings wearing a "Mighty Ducks" jersey. White wore Charlie Conway’s hockey sweater with the captain "C" on it. Some of his teammates also wore sweaters from the movies.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mike White of the New York Jets throws a pass against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike White of the New York Jets throws a pass against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

White received more support on Saturday with other teammates wearing "Mike F’n White" shirts.

The 27-year-old second-year quarterback was thrust into the starting role following the backlash Zach Wilson received for not stepping up and taking responsibility for the team’s loss against the New England Patriots when he made only nine completions for 77 yards and was sacked four times.

NFL WEEK 13 PREVIEW: 2 TEAMS COULD CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTHS, BIG MATCHUPS AWAIT

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during the Tennessee Titans game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson sits on the bench during the Tennessee Titans game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

White made his first start of the season against the Bears. He was 22-for-28 with 315 passing yards and three touchdown passes. It was his second career win as a starting quarterback.

White came into the starting role last season when Wilson went out with an injury. He had 953 passing yards, five touchdown passes and eight interceptions in four appearances.

Mike White of the New York Jets celebrates after beating the Chicago Bears 31-10 at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Mike White of the New York Jets celebrates after beating the Chicago Bears 31-10 at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 27, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York now faces a tough challenge against Minnesota. The Vikings could clinch a playoff spot if a few things go right.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings