Jets 'bracing' for HBO's 'Hard Knocks' assignment team doesn't want: report

The New York Jets don’t want it to happen, but they’re reportedly "bracing" to be assigned the team that will be featured on HBO’s "Hard Knocks" this preseason.

"Hard Knocks" has long been a highly-anticipated program that gives an all-access look at training camp for one team each offseason, and certain criteria needs to be met for teams to be required by the league to allow the cameras in the building.

That includes teams without a new head coach, who haven’t made the playoffs in the last two years and have not been the subject of the show in the last 10 years.

This year, the Jets, along with the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders fit the bill.

But there’s an obvious appeal to the Jets right now given their blockbuster trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, which immediately vaults their position as a borderline playoff contender to a true Super Bowl contender.

ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio is hearing from a league source that the Jets are bracing for the assignment, though they’ve made it quite clear they don’t want it.

Head coach Robert Saleh and the rest of the organization have made it clear publicly they do not want HBO and NFL Films at One Jets Drive this offseason, as they want to get Rodgers acclimated to his new team for the first time in his future Hall of Fame career.

The Jets have a brand-new offense to run as well, with Nathaniel Hackett being hired as offensive coordinator.

However, one can understand the large appeal to having an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at how this Jets squad is getting ready for a 2023 season riddled with high expectations.

The NFL has the right to give the Jets the assignment whether they like it or not.

But these four teams are not the only ones that the NFL is looking at. There can be volunteers to get the assignment, which Florio added the league is looking into at the moment.

He also said the Commanders would be the team, though the league would like its sale to Josh Harris to be finalized before that happens.

"Hard Knocks" has also expanded its reach to the regular season, with the Arizona Cardinals featured last year and the Indianapolis Colts featured during the 2021 campaign.