Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets
Published

Jets, All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams agree to four-year contract extension: reports

Williams had one year remaining on his rookie contract

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New York Jets players are set to begin reporting to training camp in just over a week, but there have been questions about whether one of the anchors of the Jets' defense, Quinnen Williams, would show up at the team's facility later this month.

On Thursday, the Jets' front office put an end to those questions by reportedly signing the All-Pro defensive tackle to a long-term contract extension. Williams agreed to a four-year deal worth $96 million, with $66 million in guarantees, ESPN reported.

Williams, 25, who had one year remaining on his rookie contract, is now tied to the franchise through the 2027 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Quinnen Williams looks on field

Quinnen Williams, #95 of the New York Jets, warms up against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Williams did not participate in the Jets' voluntary workouts earlier this offseason, as the two sides worked to hammer out the details of a deal.

As other top defensive tackles signed massive extensions, Williams took to social media to express his frustration.

RAY ROMANO CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT JETS AMID HYPE: 'I’M TRYING NOT TO GET TOO SUCKED INTO IT'

In May, Williams removed the Jets from his Twitter bio amid contract negotiations. He restored the Jets to his bio on Thursday.

Quinnen Williams lines up vs Browns

Quinnen Williams, #95 of the New York Jets, waits for the snap during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

The Jets also re-signed Williams' brother, linebacker Quincy Williams, to a three-year deal this offseason.

The Jets brass had expressed optimism throughout contract talks. In early June, coach Robert Saleh said, "It's going to get done. He'll be here for camp, he'll be ready to roll, and once he is, I'm sure he'll be the same guy he was a year ago."

Quinnen Williams vs the Giants

Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams, #95, celebrates with linebacker Quincy Williams, #56, and defensive end Jacob Martin, #54, after a sack during the first half of the preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Jets had one of the better defensive units in the NFL last season, finishing in the top four in yards allowed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Williams had a standout season in 2012, finishing the year with 12 sacks. He was named to the Pro Bowl and was a First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.