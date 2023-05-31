Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets
Published

Robert Saleh says Jets won't pursue star free agent wide receiver: 'We love our current group’

Hopkins was released by the Cardinals after three seasons

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New York Jets have revamped their offense this offseason, but don’t expect them to be adding a star wide receiver

Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked Wednesday about the possibility of signing free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, and Saleh quickly shot down the idea. 

Robert Saleh speaks to the media

Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talks to reporters before a practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center May 31, 2023, in Florham Park, N.J.  (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

"No, we love our current group," Saleh told reporters. "I know there was some stuff with Odell [Beckham Jr.], but other than that, we love our group." 

The Jets were rumored to be interested in Beckham before he signed with the Baltimore Ravens in April. 

New York has had a busy offseason, trading for four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and adding wide receivers Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Mecole Hardman. 

Hopkins was released by the Arizona Cardinals Friday, ending his three-season stint with the organization. 

DeAndre Hopkins vs the Seahawks

DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals takes the field prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Ravens, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are reportedly interested in pursuing Hopkins, according to ESPN.

On a recent "I Am Athlete" podcast appearance before his release, Hopkins opened up about what he’s looking for in a franchise.

"What I want is stable management upstairs. I think that's something that I haven't really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston to being in Arizona. I've been through three to four GMs in my career," Hopkins said. 

DeAndre Hopkins plays against the Patriots

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals during a game at State Farm Stadium Dec. 12, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, pushes not just himself but people around him. I don't need a great QB. I've done it with subpar QB. Just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships.

Hopkins hired Klutch Sports Group’s Kelton Crenshaw Tuesday to advise him during free agency, according to NFL Network. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.