New York Jets

Jets' Aaron Rodgers hits Giants linebacker with 'un-come-back-with-able' trash talk

Rodgers made his 1st appearance in the preseason on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson in his first appearance in the preseason on Saturday night against the New York Giants.

However, it was a little interaction between Rodgers and Giants linebacker Jihad Ward which was highlighted in a preview clip of the latest episode of "Hard Knocks." The clip showed Ward getting into the grill of Rodgers on one of the plays and the trash-talking that commenced between the two.

Aaron Rodgers and Jihad Ward

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, and New York Giants linebacker Jihad Ward, #55, exchange words during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"I don’t even know who you are bro!" Rodgers told Ward.

Officials eventually separated the two and Rodgers would later throw the touchdown pass to Wilson.

The cameras then showed Rodgers interacting with his teammates on the sidelines.

Aaron Rodgers drops back

Aaron Rodgers, #8 of the New York Jets, looks to pass the ball against the New York Giants during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"Then I gave him a line that’s un-come-back-with-able. I said, ‘I don’t even know who you are.’ Then he said, ‘I don’t even know who you are.’ I said, ‘bulls---.’"

Rodgers might, in fact, know who Ward is. The Giants linebacker had two QB hits and a tackle for a loss during the team’s 27-22 win over the Packers last year.

Regardless, the four-time NFL MVP was 5-of-8 for 47 yards on his two series and appeared to be more than ready to get the season started.

The Jets acquired Rodgers in the offseason from Green Bay, where he spent 18 years. Rodgers and the Packers had a falling out that led to a trade. 

Aaron Rodgers after a touchdown

Aaron Rodgers, #8 of the New York Jets, reacts after throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, #17, in a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

"I had some butterflies, for sure," Rodgers said of the game. "I loosened up pretty good when I got the ovation when I took the field. That was a special moment."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.