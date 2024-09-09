Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'arguably the greatest playmaker in the game right now,' Brett Favre says

Rodgers went down on the Jets' first drive last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers will return to the huddle for the New York Jets on Monday night as they open up the season against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

It’s been a year since NFL fans saw Rodgers take a snap on offense. He went down with an Achilles tear on the first drive of the Jets’ 2023 season. Now, he’s worked all the way back and is ready to lead the team to what fans expect – the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers smiles

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) shares a laugh on the sidelines during the Carolina Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Aug. 17, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-USA Today Sports)

NFL legend Brett Favre, who Rodgers succeeded with the Green Bay Packers, told TMZ Sports in an interview published Monday he expected the NFL star to be as good as he’s been.

"I’ve said this any time someone asks me about it. Say what you want about Aaron, but he’s arguably the greatest playmaker in the game right now," Favre said. "He can, for lack of a better term, make chicken salad out of chicken s--- pretty quickly."

Favre said there was "no reason" the Jets couldn’t compete for the AFC Championship with a healthy Rodgers and a solid defense.

Aaron Rodgers on the sideline

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers before the Washington Commanders game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 10, 2024. (Vincent Carchietta-USA Today Sports)

The Jets have a hearty challenge in the first week of the season.

The 49ers have reloaded and re-signed their major players to contract extensions – Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital he believed the 49ers could get back to the Super Bowl.

Aaron Rodgers with the American flag

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets takes the field for the Buffalo Bills game at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"I believe the San Francisco 49errs now have the best team on paper in the NFL," he said. "But, can they get the job done in crunch time when it really matters? Over the last two years, they haven’t been able to. They got everyone signed. Everyone’s happy on their team. There’s no more excuses. Can they finally get the job done? We will see."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.