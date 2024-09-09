Jets' Aaron Rodgers 'arguably the greatest playmaker in the game right now,' Brett Favre says

Aaron Rodgers will return to the huddle for the New York Jets on Monday night as they open up the season against the defending NFC champion San Francisco 49ers.

It’s been a year since NFL fans saw Rodgers take a snap on offense. He went down with an Achilles tear on the first drive of the Jets’ 2023 season. Now, he’s worked all the way back and is ready to lead the team to what fans expect – the playoffs.

NFL legend Brett Favre, who Rodgers succeeded with the Green Bay Packers, told TMZ Sports in an interview published Monday he expected the NFL star to be as good as he’s been.

"I’ve said this any time someone asks me about it. Say what you want about Aaron, but he’s arguably the greatest playmaker in the game right now," Favre said. "He can, for lack of a better term, make chicken salad out of chicken s--- pretty quickly."

Favre said there was "no reason" the Jets couldn’t compete for the AFC Championship with a healthy Rodgers and a solid defense.

The Jets have a hearty challenge in the first week of the season.

The 49ers have reloaded and re-signed their major players to contract extensions – Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Trent Williams.

Former NFL star Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital he believed the 49ers could get back to the Super Bowl.

"I believe the San Francisco 49errs now have the best team on paper in the NFL," he said. "But, can they get the job done in crunch time when it really matters? Over the last two years, they haven’t been able to. They got everyone signed. Everyone’s happy on their team. There’s no more excuses. Can they finally get the job done? We will see."