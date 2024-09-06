Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers

49ers 'have best team on paper' but need to step up when it counts, NFL great Rob Gronkowski says

49ers are the defending NFC champions

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Rob Gronkowski has high praise for the 49ers Video

Rob Gronkowski has high praise for the 49ers

Rob Gronkowski calls the San Francisco 49ers the 'best team on paper' in the NFL in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The San Francisco 49ers had one of the more intriguing offseasons in the NFL.

The team re-signed running back Christian McCaffrey to an extremely lucrative contract and got deals done with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and offensive lineman Trent Williams in the 11th hour to avoid any turmoil going into the regular season.

Brock Purdy vs Raiders

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, #13, throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 23, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Rob Gronkowski told Fox News Digital there’s only one question the 49ers have left to answer this season.

"I believe the San Francisco 49errs now have the best team on paper in the NFL," Gronkowski said. "But, can they get the job done in crunch time when it really matters? Over the last two years, they haven’t been able to. They got everyone signed. Everyone’s happy on their team. There’s no more excuses. Can they finally get the job done? We will see."

Nick Bosa rushes

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, #97, runs for position against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Brock Purdy will lead the charge again. Gronkowski said his succuss while making what he described as "minimum wage" has been key for the 49ers as well.

Purdy had 4,280 passing yards and 31 touchdown passes in 2023 and led the 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl LVIII. The team narrowly lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"I’m a believer in Brock Purdy, especially the system that he’s in and the players that he has around him," Gronkowski told Fox News Digital. "I think he’s an excellent player, especially with the expectations that he was given as just being a seventh-round player. … He has exceeded all those expectations as a player. He wasn’t even supposed to be a starting quarterback. So, kudos to him for doing what he’s doing."

Brandon Aiyuk vs Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, #11, is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards, #21, in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports)

The 49ers take on the New York Jets to start the 2024 season on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.