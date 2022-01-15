Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Jerry Jones expects mostly Cowboys crowd for rivalry playoff game with 49ers

The Cowboys and 49ers meet in the playoffs for the first time since 1995

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers will renew their playoff rivalry Sunday when the teams meet in the wild-card round of the postseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Friday he’s sure AT&T Stadium will be filled with mostly Dallas fans even though San Francisco fans are known to travel well.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches warm-ups before a game between the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 2, 2021 in New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones watches warm-ups before a game between the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 2, 2021 in New Orleans. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"I’ll guarantee you this will be a Cowboys crowd, without question. … This is a home game, and we’ll get the benefit of the home crowd," Jones told 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

Jones touted the franchise’s plans to have a Medal of Honor recipient on hand for the game

"One of the things I do want to mention that I’m really excited about is that we have one of the youngest Medal of Honor recipients that is going to be flipping the coin for us on Sunday. That’s exciting," Jones said.

NFL PLAYOFFS 2021-22: SUPER WILD CARD WEEKEND DATES, TIMES & MORE

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo before the AFC Championship game between the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 19, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Jim Nantz and former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will call the game for CBS.

Jones called Nantz "lucky" to be getting to sit next to Romo for the game.

"Since we’re talking about the commentators, Jim Nantz is lucky. Certainly we’ve had some times it didn’t go our way with him, but in general he’s big time. That guy sitting beside him, Tony Romo, I just want to be near him. It’s exciting to know that Romo is doing that game," Jones added.

The last time the two teams met in the playoffs was Jan. 15, 1995.

Charles Haley (94) of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Conference Championship game Jan. 15, 1995, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

Charles Haley (94) of the Dallas Cowboys in action against the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Conference Championship game Jan. 15, 1995, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Francisco won that game, 38-28. Steve Young had two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown. The defense picked off Troy Aikman three times and sacked him four times.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.