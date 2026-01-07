Jerry Jones likens Cowboys defensive coordinator search to Trump's remarks about 'running' Venezuela

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones likened his search for a new defensive coordinator to President Donald Trump’s remarks about "going to run the country" in Venezuela after dictator Nicolás Maduro was captured by the U.S. military last week.

Jones made the reference during his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, which followed the organization’s decision to fire first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season.

Jones was specifically asked by reporters if first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer would have a say in picking his own defensive coordinator for next season.

"Trump just said it. I’m running Venezuela," Jones said, eliciting laughs from the room, including from Schottenheimer.

Jones clarified that both Schottenheimer and Jones' son, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, were heavily involved in the decision to hire Eberflus, and they will be involved in finding his replacement.

"We’ll make it the same way we’ve made all the calls around here on staff. I wouldn’t make a call if Stephen didn’t agree with the call. … I wouldn’t do that.

"We’ll do it the same as we hired Flus. We’ll do it together, and come up with as good as we can."

Trump said after last week’s military strikes in Venezuela that the United States is "going to run the country" in Venezuela until what he described as a safe, proper and judicious transition can take place.

He framed the role as temporary but necessary, saying the U.S. does not want to allow "somebody else to get in" before conditions are stable.

"We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition," he said.

Jones’ strong approach came after the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs in Week 16 with the Philadelphia Eagles’ win over the Washington Commanders. Dallas closed out its season with a Week 18 loss to the New York Giants and the most points allowed and fewest passes intercepted in franchise history.

"This certainly is an example of what can happen to you in this game of football. You guys have heard me say that a lot of times. It has fleeting moments of euphoria, and those are made special by having hard times," Jones said Wednesday.

"I am disappointed that we aren't in the playoffs and aren’t in good shape to be in the playoffs. So, that is a disappointment."

