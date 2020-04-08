Jeremy Roenick's #AtHomeAllStar video has unusual finish

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Basketball, hockey, soccer, baseball, track, biking, golf, yoga, jumping jacks, squats.

That’s how many sports and exercises former NHL player Jeremy Roenick, 50, does in his social media #AtHomeAllStar challenge, while huffing and puffing, and featuring more than one exasperated facial expression, bug eyes and wide-open mouth.

Turn on Instagram, and you will see many athletic folks, from pros to influencers, around the world doing home workouts on a quest for likes and dopamine rushes during the quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Roenick, who played 20 NHL seasons, took it to the next level.

Especially at the end: when he jumps on his couch, breathing heavy, to eat a muffin and chips.

He captioned the video: “Staying active to cancel out my quarantine snacks!”

In February, he left NBC Sports, a little more than a month after he was suspended without pay for making inappropriate comments about his co-workers while on a podcast.

Roenick was suspended by the network indefinitely just before Christmas, days after he discussed a vacation to Portugal that he took with his wife and co-broadcaster Kathryn Tappen in which he joked about the idea of the three of them having sex together.

“I play it off like we're going to bed together every night, the three of us,” he said on the podcast “Spittin' Chiclets,” about when someone asked about their situation at the resort. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it's never going to happen.”

Roenick had worked with NBC since 2010 and previously played 20 seasons in the NHL for several teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings.