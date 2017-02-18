Jered Weaver announces his deal with the Padres by toasting Ron Burgundy

After 11 seasons with the Angels, Jered Weaver is moving down the California coast to join the Padres.

Weaver made his deal with San Diego official on Saturday with this hilarious nod to the city's most famous fictional news anchor:

In true Burgundy style, Weaver also stayed classy by taking the time to thank the Angels fans for their support over the years:

The 34-year-old right-hander was the 12th overall pick by the Angels in the 2004 draft and won 150 games with the franchise -- capturing an MLB strikeout title in 2010 and finishing in the top five in the AL Cy Young Award voting three times.

However, Weaver is coming off the worst season of his career (5.06 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 5.62 FIP) and has lost more than a few ticks off his fastball. He allowed an AL-worst 37 homers last season, but the move to pitcher-friendly Petco Park could prove beneficial.

Still, change is tough. And we can only assume Weaver is in a glass case of emotion right about now.