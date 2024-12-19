Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers take advantage of obscure NFL rule with free kick field goal last successful in 1976

The San Diego Chargers, ironically, were the last team to pull it off

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Is it really Thursday Night Football if there's not some sort of oddity?

Well, Thursday's Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers game had an event that last occurred way back in 1976.

With eight seconds left in the half, and the Broncos leading 21-10, they punted the ball away in hopes of the time expiring and sending both teams to the locker room.

Cameron Dicker after field goal

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker, 11, is congratulated by teammate Josh Harris, 47, after making his fifth field goal of the game against the visiting Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.  (Will Lester/MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin via Getty Images)

The good news is that the clock hit zeroes – the bad news, however, is that Denver was called for fair catch interference.

Of course, a half cannot end on a defensive penalty or a flag by the kicking team, so the Chargers had the opportunity for a "fair catch kick" after the penalty moved them up 15 yards.

Cameron Dicker was able to line up for a 57-yard kick without any sort of rush, not before some confusion on both sidelines – in fact, the ball didn't even need to be snapped. Essentially, it was as much of a practice rep as an actual kick could get.

Cameron Dicker after made field goal

Cameron Dicker #11 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts after kicking a field goal during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Inglewood, California.  (Harry How/Getty Images)

Dicker, of course, nailed it, and it was instead an eight-point lead for Denver going into the half instead of winning 21-10.

In ironic fashion, the last successful "fair catch kick" was way back in 1976 by none other than San Diego Chargers kicker Ray Wersching.

It was the 27th recorded fair catch kick in NFL history, including the postseason, and just the seventh that went through the uprights. The last attempt prior to Thursday was 2019, when Joey Slye missed from 60 yards.

Dicker's kick is now the longest fair catch kick in NFL history, surpassing the 52-yard boot by Paul Hornung in 1964.

Cameron Dicker on kickoff

Cameron Dicker #11 of the Los Angeles Chargers kicks off during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 14, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

There had been nine unsuccessful attempts between the Chargers' two free kicks, yet this one was the shortest attempt. It has not been uncommon for the kick to reach 70-plus yards, since fair catches are normally caught on the opposite side of the field.

