Chargers take advantage of obscure NFL rule with free kick field goal last successful in 1976

Is it really Thursday Night Football if there's not some sort of oddity?

Well, Thursday's Denver Broncos-Los Angeles Chargers game had an event that last occurred way back in 1976.

With eight seconds left in the half, and the Broncos leading 21-10, they punted the ball away in hopes of the time expiring and sending both teams to the locker room.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The good news is that the clock hit zeroes – the bad news, however, is that Denver was called for fair catch interference.

Of course, a half cannot end on a defensive penalty or a flag by the kicking team, so the Chargers had the opportunity for a "fair catch kick" after the penalty moved them up 15 yards.

Cameron Dicker was able to line up for a 57-yard kick without any sort of rush, not before some confusion on both sidelines – in fact, the ball didn't even need to be snapped. Essentially, it was as much of a practice rep as an actual kick could get.

PATRICK MAHOMES, PREVIOUSLY CRITICAL OF CHIEFS' TIGHT SCHEDULE, WILL PLAY DESPITE ANKLE INJURY

Dicker, of course, nailed it, and it was instead an eight-point lead for Denver going into the half instead of winning 21-10.

In ironic fashion, the last successful "fair catch kick" was way back in 1976 by none other than San Diego Chargers kicker Ray Wersching.

It was the 27th recorded fair catch kick in NFL history, including the postseason, and just the seventh that went through the uprights. The last attempt prior to Thursday was 2019, when Joey Slye missed from 60 yards.

Dicker's kick is now the longest fair catch kick in NFL history, surpassing the 52-yard boot by Paul Hornung in 1964.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There had been nine unsuccessful attempts between the Chargers' two free kicks, yet this one was the shortest attempt. It has not been uncommon for the kick to reach 70-plus yards, since fair catches are normally caught on the opposite side of the field.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.