The PGA Championship
Jena Sims gives perfect reason why she wasn't cheering Brooks Koepka on at PGA Championship

Brooks Koepka is bringing home another trophy for the display case

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jena Sims had an epic response to a commenter who wondered why she wasn’t at the Oak Hill County Club celebrating with her husband Brooks Koepka for his PGA Championship win on Sunday.

Sims, who is pregnant with their first child, was at home watching Koepka hold off Viktor Hovland and Scottie Scheffler in the final round in Rochester, New York. She first posted a video showing herself at a loss for words when Koepka picked up the fifth major title of his career.

Jena Sims at the Masters

Jena Sims Koepka during the Par 3 contest prior to the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2023, in Georgia. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

One person asked in the comments section, "why weren’t you there?"

She posted a video in response showing herself cleaning the trophy case and getting ready for the new addition.

"I was busy making room for the new hardware," Sims wrote as a screencap.

Koepka and Sims announced earlier this month they will be having a baby.

Jena Sims at an SI party

Jena Sims attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party at Hard Rock Hotel on May 18, 2023, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Koepka was playing in the LIV Golf event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, and the 34-year-old accidentally referred to the baby as "he" while answering a question about which traits he’d love to see from himself and his wife in their child.

Koepka had four bogeys on his scorecard, but his seven birdies, including three in his first four holes, led to a victory-lap 18th hole and a Sunday 67 to finish 9-under for the tournament.

Brooks Koepka with the trophy

Brooks Koepka speaks to the media after the final round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Rochester, New York. (Scott Taetsch/PGA of America via Getty Images)

With his victory, Koepka not only captured his third PGA Championship and fifth major title, but he also won a record $3.15 million for the major.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.