Jeff Gordon wins 80th pole in earning top starting spot at Talladega Superspeedway

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Jeff Gordon has won the 80th pole of his career by leading a Hendrick Motorsports charge in qualifying at Talladega Superspeedway.

Gordon, a six-time winner at Talladega, turned a lap at 194.793 mph to earn the top starting spot for Sunday's race.

His lap was a hefty 0.28 seconds faster than Hendrick teammate Kasey Kahne, who qualified second.

It's the third pole of the season for Gordon, who opened the year with the fastest lap in Daytona 500 qualifying. Although he dominated that race, he faded late and wasn't in contention for the win at the end.

Gordon is still seeking his first win of the season, his last before he retires.

Ryan Blaney qualified third and was followed by Hendrick drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jimmie Johnson.