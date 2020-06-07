Jason Day: 5 things to know about the golfer

Jason Day, who was born in Australia, is one of the better golfers on the PGA Tour. He became the No. 1 golfer in the world for the first time in September 2015.

Day, who turned pro back in 2006, has racked up 12 PGA Tour wins in his career.

Here are some other things to know about Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1) HIS ONE AND ONLY

Day won his first major tournament at the 2015 PGA Championship. He became the first player in history to finish at 20-under-par in a major, and at the time, it allowed him to reach the third spot in the world rankings.

2) MULTIPLE WINNER

In February 2014, Day won his first World Golf Championship title, the WGC-Accenture Match Play Championship, and he won it a second time in 2016. He joined Tiger Woods and Geoff Ogilvy as the only multiple winners of the WGC Match Play.

3) AMATEUR HOUR

Day had his first big win at 13 years old. In a 2000 Australian Masters junior event on the Gold Coast, he won with scores of 87, 78, 76 and 76. As an amateur, he was awarded the Australian Junior Order of Merit twice.

4) BACKGROUND INFO

Day was born in Beaudesert, Queensland, Australia. His father, Alvin, was Irish-Australian, and his mother, Dening, was born in the Philippines, and she moved to Australia in the early '80s. Alvin Day died of stomach cancer when Jason was only 11 years old.

5) OHIO LIVING

Day met his future wife, Ellie, at an Irish pub in Ohio in 2005, but they didn't go on a date until two years later. Now married, the couple has lived in Westerville, Ohio. They had one son, Dash, who was born in 2012, and a daughter, Lucy, who was born in 2015.