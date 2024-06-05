Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Minnesota Vikings

NFL great Jared Allen reacts to another Hall of Fame snub: 'I'd be lying to say that it didn't p--- me off'

Allen retired after the 2015 season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
NFL great Jared Allen on being snubbed from Hall of Fame Video

NFL great Jared Allen on being snubbed from Hall of Fame

Former Minnesota Vikings star Jared Allen talks to OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" about missing out on the Hall of Fame.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Jared Allen has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for four years, but he has yet to hear his name called.

The 2004 fourth-round pick played for four teams in his 12-year career, in which he racked up four All-Pros, five Pro Bowls and 136 sacks.

He twice led the NFL in sacks (2007 and 2011), and he also holds the records for most safeties in a career (four) and a season (two).

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jared Allen at training camp

Jared Allen, #69 of the Minnesota Vikings, practices during training camp at Minnesota State University on Aug. 4, 2011 in Mankato, Minnesota. (Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

However, there is no bust of Allen just yet in Canton, Ohio, and he admits it is bothersome.

"I'd be lying to say that it didn't p--- me off, that I didn't get in. I thought I'd get in on my second year, third year, last year I thought I was in for sure, it didn't work out. It sucks when it doesn't happen, but I don't put my stock into it after that. I say my piece and move on. I got no control over it," Allen said to OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich" recently.

Jared Allen at the Ring of Honor ceremony

Jared Allen, former defensive end of the Minnesota Vikings, celebrates as he is inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor during halftime at U.S. Bank Stadium on Oct. 30, 2022 in Minneapolis. (David Berding/Getty Images)

VIKINGS LEGEND JARED ALLEN HAS NO ISSUE WITH TEAM MOVING ON FROM KIRK COUSINS

Allen says he does not "politic" to try to get in.

"My career speaks for itself. Whether the voters like me or dislike me, I got no control over that…" he added. "The Hall of Fame should be based on the merit of what I accomplished on the field. That's kind of the approach I take, it's not going to make me or break me.

"I didn't set out to play this game with my only goal to be a Hall of Famer. Obviously, there's no greater honor than that."

If for some reason he does not get the call, though, he does seem at peace.

"I got kids that love me, a wife that loves me, and chores that need to be done," he says.

Jared Allen vs Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali, #91, and Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen, #69, reunite on the field following the Chiefs' 22-17 win over the Vikings at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2011. (David Eulitt/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Allen retired in 2015 after stints with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. He lost the Super Bowl in his final season to the Denver Broncos in what wound up being Peyton Manning's final game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.