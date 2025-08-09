Jamie Foxx channels his iconic character to defend Shedeur Sanders against 'haters' after Browns debut

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The football world was enthralled by Shedeur Sanders' preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns on Friday night, as he shined in the 30-10 win over the Carolina Panthers.

For supporters of Sanders, like actor and singer Jamie Foxx, it was also a moment to take a shot at all the Browns rookie’s haters.

Foxx channeled his iconic "Friday Night Lights" role of ‘Steamin’ Willie Beamen in a social media video as he watched Sanders carve up the Panthers’ defense for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

"I hear what all y’all are saying. My name is Willie – Willie Beamen!" Foxx began his rant. "Hey, he the real deal. That’s coming from Willie. Now how y’all feel now? How y’all feel now? No matter what he do, how y’all feel now? That man playing for his daddy.

"All you haters, if you hate Shedeur, you hate football. How can you not love that story? Deion Sanders, absolute legend. Icon. Now, his son picking up the pace balling out."

Foxx concluded his video by shouting out Deion Sanders, Shedeur’s Hall of Fame father, who also praised his son’s performance on Friday night.

"Yes Lawd! Yes! @ShedeurSanders," Coach Prime said on X as he watched his son go 14-for-23 in an efficient night that had many giving him his flowers to start his NFL career.

"God is so Good!" the elder Sanders added on X.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanski told the media that he will be feeding Sanders "a ton of reps again next week" when the Browns take on the Philadelphia Eagles for their second preseason contest.

Sanders got the start for the Browns in part because Kenny Pickett and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel are both dealing with hamstring injuries. With 40-year-old Joe Flacco, the presumptive Week 1 starter, not suiting up, Sanders got the nod and made the best of the situation despite getting few first-team reps at training camp thus far.

After the game, Sanders said he wasn’t too pleased with his own performance, saying that he has more to work on. But that’s not how the rest of the league’s fans are viewing the situation.

Sanders put a good start to his career on tape, and while he wants to build off it, the praise is coming in droves.

