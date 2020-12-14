James Harden still committed to Rockets trade despite John Wall addition: report

There’s apparently little the Houston Rockets can do to appeal to James Harden, who is reportedly now fully committed to being traded.

Harden, who is awaiting his sixth consecutive negative COVID-19 test to join his team on Monday, has had “no change” of heart despite the addition of John Wall – an acquisition that he reportedly pushed for, ESPN reported, citing sources.

Wall has expressed his interest in forming a partnership with Harden but the feeling isn’t mutual as sources say the eight-time NBA All-Star is committed to having a fresh start somewhere else, noting that it’s nothing personal with Wall.

According to the report, the Rockets have engaged in talks with the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers but a trade is unlikely as both teams are unwilling to give up big names and the Rockets won’t accept anything less.

While Harden is reportedly pushing for a trade, the Rockets are in no rush as he still has two seasons left in his contract and waiting might be more lucrative for both parties.

Despite his desire to leave, ESPN reported Harden intends to act professionally and be an active member of the team.

He was late to join the team’s first week of training camp after trips to Atlanta and Las Vegas, where he was seen not social distancing and without a mask. According to reports, Harden was required to pass six consecutive COVID-19 tests before being able to practice, making Monday the earliest he can return.