Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate bad blood spills over at end of Rams-Giants game

The game between the New York Giants and the Los Angeles Rams was chippy but emotions didn’t boil over until the end of the game where players from both teams were involved in a brawl at midfield.

The fight centered on Giants wide receiver Golden Tate and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, according to the Associated Press. Both players reportedly walked toward each other after the game and immediately got confrontational with each other.

Tate and Ramsey’s private lives have spilled over onto the football field. Ramsey has two children with Tate’s sister and Ramsey and the woman had a public breakup last year. Tate told the New York Post in 2019 that he wasn’t happy with Ramsey.

“I’m not happy at all with the disrespect that he’s shown towards my sister and the things he’s done in the past, but I don’t really want to go too much into it,” Tate told the paper at the time.

Things appeared to get testy between the two players when Ramsey made a key tackle on Tate during Sunday afternoon’s game.

Los Angeles won the game 17-9 as New York had another abysmal performance but the real show in front of a fan-less crowd took place after the game in SoFi Stadium.

Neither player has commented on the fireworks after the game.