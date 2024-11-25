Jake Paul's Most Valuable Productions rips rigged fight claims in Mike Tyson bout: 'Illogical and inane'

Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions has heard the rumors and speculation that his fight with Mike Tyson was rigged since the Nov. 15 bout ended with the 58-year-old boxing legend losing by unanimous decision to the 27-year-old fighter.

Paul issued a lengthy statement on the matter through MVP, denying all accusations that the fight was manipulated.

"Rigging a professional boxing match is a federal crime in the United States of America," MVP wrote. "Paul vs. Tyson was a professional match sanctioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations (TDLR). Both fighters in good faith performed to the best of their abilities with the goal of winning the fight.

"There were absolutely no restrictions – contractual or otherwise – around either fighter. Each boxer was able to use his full arsenal to win the fight. Any agreement to the contrary would violate TDLR boxing rules."

MVP added that Paul and Tyson gave their all, saying it’s insulting to think otherwise. Also, the partnership with Netflix, the streaming service that broke records with the fight but experienced buffering issues, would’ve been jeopardized if the fight was rigged.

"It is further illogical and inane that MVP, in the debut of a hopeful long-term partnership with the world’s biggest streamer – an organization that made its first-ever foray into live professional sports with Paul vs. Tyson – would even so much as consider such a perverse violation of the rules of competition."

Co-founder of MVP, Nakisa Bidarian, recently spoke to Fox News Digital about the claims of rigging the fight.

"I don’t care what people have to say," Bidarian said. "They’re always going to have something to say. It is what it is.

"This was 100% real from beginning to end. It was so real that the guy had an ulcer, and we took a five-month break to give him time to heal the ulcer to be able to perform at his best level.

"If it was staged, why did we even postpone it? We could have just moved forward with the date: ‘Oh, you have an ulcer, you’re not going to hit each other. It’s going to be fine.’ What are people talking about?"

Bidarian added, "The only win there was if Mike Tyson knocked out Jake Paul, otherwise, the haters would have found a way to complain no matter what."

Tyson reportedly earned a whopping $20 million for the fight, though Paul got $40 million to step in the ring with the former heavyweight champion of the world.

