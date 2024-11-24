Mike Tyson offered six figures to show off rear end following viral moment ahead of Jake Paul fight

Viewers of last week's Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight were treated to an added bonus ahead of the bout.

After Tyson wrapped up an interview in his locker room, he turned around, and a zoomed-out camera showed that he was wearing chaps without covering his rear end.

Tyson was reported to make $20 million from the fight alone, but now, he can cash in even more because of the viral look.

Tyson apparently has two offers on the table, both for six figures, to show off his butt yet again.

Adult film site CamSoda is said to have offered $250,000 to Tyson to show off his rear end for an hour on a live stream.

"I understand this offer may be a far cry from what you just raked in from the fight, but let’s face it – maybe it’s time to hang up the glove. I think this offer is the perfect way to still get in front of people and perform in a different, less strenuous way," CamSoda vice president Daryn Parker said, via Hot New Hip Hop. "Plus, you don’t have to worry about anyone biting or going after your ears."

A Las Vegas strip club is also said to have offered Tyson $125,000 to show up in chaps and a banana hammock.

"We've been in the business of entertaining and pushing boundaries for years, and we think Mike Tyson’s playful side is exactly what our Cowboy Christmas Party needs," Larry Flynn's Huster general manager Brittany Rose told TMZ.

"We know he’s not afraid to have some fun, and we’re offering him the opportunity to do so with a hefty sum," Rose added, "Plus, we think it’ll be a night to remember for everyone in attendance."

Tyson lost to Paul by unanimous decision, and despite running out of gas early at 58 years old, it was not a decision he regretted one bit.

"I didn't prove nothing to anybody, only to myself," he said after the bout.

It was the seventh loss of Tyson's career opposite 50 victories – Paul improved to 11-1.

