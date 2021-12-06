Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Published

Jake Paul slams Tommy Fury for pulling out of fight; Tyron Woodley gets rematch

Paul lashed out at Fury in his announcement on Twitter

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jake Paul said Monday a rematch with former UFC fighter Tyron Woodley is on for Dec. 18 after Tommy Fury dropped out over a "medical condition."

Paul, the YouTube star-turned-pro boxer, made the announcement on Twitter, shortly after it was learned that Fury was not going to be available for the fight.

Tommy Fury poses during the weigh in event at the State Theater prior to his Aug. 29 fight against Anthony Taylor on Aug. 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tommy Fury poses during the weigh in event at the State Theater prior to his Aug. 29 fight against Anthony Taylor on Aug. 28, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

"It is official. Tommy Fury is boxing’s biggest b---. He has pulled out of the fight. The Furys have pulled out of the fight due to a ‘medical condition.’ Who knows what the f--- is going on in that camp," Paul said.

"I couldn’t believe the news at first. It still doesn’t seem real. He fumbled the biggest bag of his life. Now he will be watching at home, paying me $60 instead of getting paid millions of dollars to fight me. I’ve fought with a broke nose. I’ve fought sick. Get the f--- over (it). This is boxing.

"It’s official. He was scared. I think the pressure got to him, the s--- talk got to him."

Tyron Woodley fights Jake Paul in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Tyron Woodley fights Jake Paul in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Paul said his team called Woodley’s camp to offer the rematch and he took it. Paul said he offered $500,000 extra if the former UFC champion could knock him out. Paul vowed to get the "crazy highlight reel knockout."

Paul won the first fight against Woodley in August via split decision. Woodley maintained he had won the match as Paul thought he would’ve won via unanimous decision.

Jake Paul reacts after defeating Tyron Woodley by split decision in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. 

Jake Paul reacts after defeating Tyron Woodley by split decision in their cruiserweight bout during a Showtime pay-per-view event at Rocket Morgage Fieldhouse on Aug. 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Fury, the brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, appeared on the Paul-Woodley card and called out Paul after winning his fight. Fury would’ve been the first true boxer to fight Paul.

The fight is set for Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida.

