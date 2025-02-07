Jake Paul says boxing champ Canelo Álvarez 'ducked' him after 'deep negotiations' for fight

Boxing fans have been clamoring for Jake Paul to get tougher competition in the ring, and, apparently, he was trying.

But after Paul and his team were "deep in negotiations" with current WBO, WBA and WBC super middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez, the reigning champ "ducked" Paul.

Álvarez's former promoter, Eddie Hearn, even said the two reached a deal to fight, but now the bout is off.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Álvarez has instead signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season to fight in Saudi Arabia.

In a statement released Friday, Paul's Most Valuable Promotions said the fight would have taken place in Las Vegas on Cinco de Mayo weekend, "a massive event for the Mexican, Puerto Rican and American fans."

"It’s disappointing to see how the situation unfolded. MVP operates with integrity, transparency and respect for the sport, its athletes and the fans. Unfortunately, not everyone in the boxing world shares those values," MVP's statement said.

Paul then took to social media to discuss his side.

"Breaking news: Canelo Alvarez ducked me, Jake Paul, and is now an owned slave with no regard for the pride of the Mexican people who support him on US soil," Paul wrote. "it’s not surprising when his whole career he has done nothing for the sport of boxing outside the ring.

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

"I’m the new face of boxing. You cannot have the biggest fight of 2025 without my name involved. When all of your events tank and lose money you will all realize who the king of the sport is. 28 years old. Biggest fight in boxing history. My own boss. Not owned. 5 years in. All of you felines want to see me fail, but God has other plans. It’s the era of good. The era of the elephant. It’s the era of MVP."

Paul teased a July event in New York earlier this week.

Álvarez will still fight that weekend, with an opponent to be determined. He's also scheduled for a Sept. 13 title bout against Terence Crawford.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul is 11-1 in his career after defeating Mike Tyson, who fell to 50-7, in November.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.