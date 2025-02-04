Mike Tyson shares his support for fellow 'fighter' President Trump in knockout Fox Nation interview

President Donald Trump and Mike Tyson have more in common than you might think. Both are battle-tested "fighters" who've stepped into the ring – whether in politics or boxing – to fight their way to the top.

But, for Tyson, calling Trump a "fighter" is an understatement. As the 58-year-old boxing legend sat down for an exclusive interview with Sean Hannity for Fox Nation's "Sean" podcast series, he discussed his friendship with Trump and the obstacles the president has faced in manifesting his historic political comeback.

"I always tell people, if you didn't know who Trump was, and you heard about that person with all those cases, all that crime [accusations], all of those indictments, you'd think he was Black… that's what a lot of Black people see. That's what would happen to them," Tyson said.

MIKE TYSON REVEALS HE SUFFERED NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE TRAINING FOR JAKE PAUL FIGHT: ‘LOST HALF MY BLOOD’

"Iron Mike" and Trump go way back. Tyson fought at Trump Plaza back in the day, with the future president standing ringside.

Back then, Trump was a spectator, witnessing some of Tyson's best fights firsthand.

Years later, in a national arena, Trump would face his own fight full of legal battles and two attempts on his life.

Despite it all, he survived and went on to face then-Vice President Kamala Harris in a contentious election, where he won the top title.

"Most people would have given up. He didn't give up," Tyson said.

JAKE PAUL PUTS MIKE TYSON ON HIS SHOULDERS DURING INAUGURAL BALL

"[He's] tough, but everything seemed to align with him. Everything lined up with him."

Tyson and Hannity's conversation went beyond politics, however, with the boxing legend sharing details about his high-profile fight with Jake Paul late last year.

Paul defeated the former heavyweight champion by unanimous decision in November, but he wasn't sure if it would be his final fight.

To hear more from boxing legend Mike Tyson's exclusive sit-down with Sean Hannity, subscribe to Fox Nation and begin streaming the latest episode of "Sean" today.