Jake Paul reveals why he knows he'll have a 'great fight' against Nate Diaz

Paul was planning on doing a darkness retreat

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and LeBron James have all let out a loud "let's go" or a shout at the crowd and cameras before their games.

Jake Paul is the total opposite.

Some fighters like to amp up the crowd and feed off of them, but Paul prefers to stay calm, cool and collected.

Jake Paul at conference

Boxer Jake Paul reacts during the Jake Paul versus Tommy Fury press conference on Feb. 23, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

"When I’ve had my best fights is when I’m the most calm. When you let the nerves kick in too much, it can be detrimental, for sure," Paul told Fox News Digital this week.

"Always, always working on my spiritual side of things. It’s part of my daily practice. Just growing as an individual, finding spirituality has helped me mature and change and become the best version of myself."

Paul told Fox News Digital back in March that he planned to do a darkness retreat, similar to Aaron Rodgers, who Paul says he had done ayahuasca with. However, plans changed when his bout with UFC legend Nate Diaz was planned.

While he was not able to step into the darkness, he has a plan to get prepared this week with the lights on.

Jake Paul before press conference

US boxer Jake Paul poses for a picture during a press conference in Riyadh on Feb. 23, 2023, ahead of his boxing match with Tommy Fury. (FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

"This week, for me, is all about fun, being relaxed, making jokes, and already, that’s off to a great start, so I know that I’m gonna have a great, great fight just off the energy coming into this fight week," Paul said.

Paul also said his last camp was his "worst" ever - he got sick a couple times and "couldn't keep up with the demands" of all the travel, which contributed to his first career loss to Tommy Fury.

So, he made some changes this time around.

"Changed the team, new head coach, new strength and conditioning coach, new nutritionist, and just a new mindset and commitment to the level of boxing that I’m competing at. Whereas before, I was trying to cut corners and live a different life outside the gym – it’s just not possible now at the level that I’m at, and I’m more focused and more determined and more hungry than I’ve ever been."

Jake Paul

Jake Paul exits the ring after his unanimous decision win over Anderson Silva in their cruiserweight bout at Desert Diamond Arena on Oct. 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Paul has seven professional fights under his belt, with an eight coming up on Saturday against Diaz.