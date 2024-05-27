Jake Paul posts fiery reaction on social media after Mike Tyson suffers health scare during flight

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Mike Tyson’s in-flight medical emergency over the weekend raised concern about the status of his upcoming fight against Jake Paul this summer, but the YouTuber-turned-boxer quickly dispelled the rumors with a fiery post on social media.

The boxing legend's representatives told the New York Post that the 57-year-old became nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

However, Jake Paul says "nothing changed" as far as their heavily anticipated fight this summer.

The reported incident came less than two months before Tyson and Paul are set to face one another in Dallas for what is slated to be the most-watched boxing match maybe ever, and for at least one generation, it is certainly the most anticipated.

Questions about the fight's status after Sunday's incident, however, are unmerited, Paul says.

"You love to make s--- up before knowing the facts for clicks / likes. Nothing changed," the 27-year-old wrote on X.

In Touch Weekly was first to report Tyson’s scare, which they categorized as a "medical emergency."

"Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded," a source told In Touch Weekly. "Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens."

The medical scare reportedly delayed passengers from leaving the plane for 25 minutes.

"He was in first class, but we were in an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty," a source told In Touch Weekly. "They asked us to stay on the plane and landed, so paramedics could enter. She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we wanna make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson,’ and she nodded her head yes."

Tyson and Paul held their press tour in both Harlem, New York, and Dallas earlier this month in two separate press conferences. The first one was full of laughter and jokes, but the second was much more serious, with the two both making bold predictions about potential knockouts in the bout.

There are some who have questioned whether Tyson can physically get back in the ring again. He will turn 58 years old next month (June 30), and he openly said his body feels like "s--- right now" with soreness, during the New York presser.

That was the humble Tyson, but he was talking the talk a few days later, ripping Paul.

"He’s going to knock me out? Anderson Silva. He couldn’t even knock out the little guys, how’s he going to knock me out?" Tyson said, while previously bringing up Paul's fight with Nate Diaz as well.

"He never knocked out a real man, come on. He didn’t knock out Tommy Fury. I’m going to f--- Jake up."

Well, after playing nice, the rivalry is officially on between the two.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.