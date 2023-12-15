Expand / Collapse search
Jake Paul

Jake Paul knocks out Andre August in first round, waves goodbye to opponent on mat

Paul predicted the fight's fate all week

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
There's a reason why Jake Paul was a heavy favorite on Friday night, but even this result was stunning to most - but not Paul.

Paul predicted he would knock out Andre August in the first round on Friday in Orlando, and that's exactly what he did.

It was Paul's first knockout since Dec. 18, 2021 against Tyron Woodley.

August landed a hard left, but after Paul pieced him up a bit, he landed a hard uppercut with his right hand.

Jake Paul punching Andre August

Jake Paul knocks out Andre August in the first round at Caribe Royale Orlando.  (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

August slumped to the mat, and Paul waved goodbye while standing over his opponent.

The fight lasted just two minutes and 32 seconds.

In rather damning analysis, ringside commentator Ariel Helwani said August looked "terrified" right before the fight and "didn't want to speak." He also added that he was a "dead man walking," and his locker room "looked like a funeral home," perhaps because of the sudden bright lights August found himself under. August, admittedly in an interview to Fox News Digital, said it was a bit of a culture shock.

Paul took the ring to Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" playing, not exactly the best way to get pumped up - but perhaps Paul wanted to stay mellow.

DraftKings, the fight's main sportsbook sponsor, had Paul at -900 to win, but +2200 to win via knockout in the first round. So, talk about a cashout.

Jake Paul posing

Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center.  (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

"I said first-round knockout all week. I manifested this. This is the power of manifestation…" Paul said postfight.

"He went night-night. I told him - he don't need a CELSIUS to wake up," Paul added, plugging his energy drink.

Paul often pulls out the "silence" celebration as a way of saying he's going to continue silencing the critics.

"Everyone who has something to say about me…Shut the f--- up," he said. 

Paul moved to 8-1 in his career with five knockouts. After the fight, he took time to reflect on his journey from Disney Channel to the ring, and offered some advice to those who may need it.

"Right now, I'm focused on being the best in the world and creating one of the greatest sports stories in the history of sports," he said. "Being able to become world champion from Disney Channel, three years ago not even knowing how to throw a jab or uppercut, none of this. And that, to me, is incredible. To inspire these young kids or anyone out there to chase their dreams. And no matter where you start - if it's late in your life, whatever it is that you want to do, you can pursue it and rise to the top."

Jake Paul and Andre August at weigh in

Jake Paul gestures toward Andre August during the Jake Paul v Andre August - Weigh-in at the Caribe Royale Orlando on December 14, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.  (Alex Menendez/Getty Images)

Paul said he has "an announcement" coming next week, but didn't give many hints as to who's next.

"Clearly these guys can't hang with me. He's been doing this his entire life. So what's next? It's gonna be even bigger."

