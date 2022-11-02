Expand / Collapse search
Jake Paul expresses concern for PPV buys after defeating Anderson Silva

Paul defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Jake Paul defeated Anderson Silva via unanimous decision last weekend in his latest boxing match and remained undefeated since he decided to put on the gloves and fight for real.

The Paul-Silva match was broadcast on Showtime pay-per-view after the YouTube star inked a massive deal with the company in May 2021. However, Paul admitted Tuesday he was concerned about the estimated number of people who bought the match.

Jake Paul speaks during a Jake Paul v Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on Sept. 13, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.

Jake Paul speaks during a Jake Paul v Anderson Silva press conference at Gila River Arena on Sept. 13, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"I think it will probably go around 2-300,000, which is kind of upsetting," Paul said on his brother Logan’s podcast "Impaulsive."

The younger Paul brother said he thinks Silva’s comments about being "knocked out" during his sparring sessions turned viewers off. Silva’s remarks, which he said he misspoke, turned the spotlight on the fight itself, and it was nearly called off altogether in the days before the two combatants touched gloves.

Jake Paul speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Jake Paul speaks during a news conference Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

"On the pay-per-view buys thing, the pre-buys were going crazy," Paul added. "Up, up, up. And on Wednesday, when the news came out about Anderson saying he got knocked out or whatever and the fight was in jeopardy and all this press came out, the pre-buys tanked. All the way down

"The general public sees that and, ‘Oh, it’s not happening.’ Tommy (Fury) pulled out, Hasim (Rahman Jr.) pulled out. ‘Jake f---ing Paul can’t even get an event together. This is done.’ It killed ticket sales. We were still selling tickets, that day, everything went to zero."

Jake Paul, left, exchanges strikes with Anderson Silva during their cruiserweight bout at Gila River Arena on Oct. 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. 

Jake Paul, left, exchanges strikes with Anderson Silva during their cruiserweight bout at Gila River Arena on Oct. 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Additionally, he cited other events going on at the time – football, World Series – as possible reasons for viewers to be turned off. He vowed never to have another fight in the thick of the sports season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.