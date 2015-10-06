Jaguars turn to rookie Cann with Linder out for season

A.J. Cann started Jacksonville's overtime loss to the Colts on Sunday in place of injured right guard Brandon Linder. Now, with Linder lost for the year, the rookie will take over for the balance of the season.

The Jaguars placed Linder on injured reserve Monday with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. With the loss of their best offensive lineman, the team will look to Cann, a 2015 third-round pick, to fill the void.

"(Linder) is obviously a part of that offensive line, his mentality and what he brings and his leadership," Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley said, per ESPN. "But I thought A.J. did a nice job. There were a few mistakes, which are going to happen, but overall the strength and his toughness that we thought he would bring he really showed."

Although Cann was responsible for the only sack the team allowed, Bradley said he was pleased overall with rookie's performance in his first NFL start.

The 6-foot-4, 311-pound Cann played left guard in training camp, but switched to the right side after Linder was injured.

"It gives me an opportunity to step up and I guess showcase my ability and do whatever I can do to help this team," Cann said

MORE NEWS: Want stories delivered to you? Sign up for our NFL newsletters.