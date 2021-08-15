Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence makes two incredible throws in preseason debut vs. Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed exactly why he was the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft during his preseason debut against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday night.

Lawrence, the 6-foot-6, 220-pound signal-caller out of Clemson, made two incredible throws that confirmed why he was graded one of the best quarterback prospects ever.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After taking a sack on the very first play of the game, Lawrence and the Jaguars’ offense faced a third-and-9 at their own 15-yard line. Lawrence dropped back and delivered a rope to wide receiver Marvin Jones, who hauled in the reception for the first down.

On Jacksonville’s second drive, Lawrence was once again sacked on a play-action pass play. But on the very next play, Lawrence had a clean pocket and launched a 35-yard bomb to Jones, who once again came down with an incredible catch.

LAWRENCE DEBUTS WITH SACK, FUMBLE, PRESEASON LOSS TO BROWNS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With 8:37 to go in the second quarter, Lawrence was taken out of the game and replaced by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II.

Lawrence completed 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards.