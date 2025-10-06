Jaguars' Travis Hunter shares field with woman he had heartwarming encounter with on airplane

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter had a full-circle moment with a woman he met on an airplane just days after the organization selected him with the No. 2 pick of the NFL Draft.

The encounter with Sandy Hawkins Combs occurred in May. On Monday night before the team took on the Kansas City Chiefs, Hunter and Combs embraced each other and took a photo on the field prior to kickoff.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Combs appeared to be a little taken aback by the moment.

The serendipitous meeting between Hunter and Combs came to light in a social media post.

"I had the most wonderful flight home from Denver. I met the nicest young man who sat next to me. He offered to put my bag in the overhead compartment and helped me with my tray. He was always polite, saying ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘no ma’am.’ Anyone would be proud to have him as a son or grandson – so polite," Combs said of Hunter in a Facebook post.

At this point, though, Combs still had no idea who this stranger was. But then, other passengers started noticing him.

ROBERT SALEH'S BROTHER RIPS JETS OWNER WOODY JOHNSON AFTER TEAM FALLS TO 0-5

"People walking by were saying congratulations, great job, or even taking pictures. I turned and asked him, ‘Who am I sitting next to?’ I looked at his Jaguar pants, smiled, and asked, ‘Are you an athlete?’ He smiled and said, ‘I’m Travis. Yes, I was drafted by the Jags.’ I already told my sons I want his jersey," Combs continued.

"He’s so humble and down-to-earth – I would have never guessed he was a professional athlete. JACKSONVILLE JAGS, you did good! I will be buying tickets. United Airlines, thank you for my seat assignment!"

For Hunter, it was just an ordinary talk with Combs.

"It was just a regular interaction. It was me being me," Hunter said days later. "A nice lady sat next to me, we conversed, and made sure I took care of her like I do my grandparents or any elderly person. So yeah, that’s all it was."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, Hunter and Combs have two moments together that they will never forget.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and Scott Thompson contributed to this report.