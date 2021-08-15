Expand / Collapse search
Jaguars' Tim Tebow gets ripped on social media following embarrassing block attempt in preseason game

Tebow played in 16 snaps against the Cleveland Browns

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Tim Tebow made his tight-end debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

The former Florida quarterback played in 16 snaps against the Cleveland Browns and wasn’t much of a factor. There were 21 Jaguars players who had passes thrown their way, and Tebow – who was targeted just once – ended the night with no receptions, according to ProFootballTalk.

However, one viral video surfaced on the internet when Tebow tried his best to lay a block, and he received harsh criticism on social media.

Of the six Jaguars’ tight ends who played in the game, Tebow was the only one to not be involved in any special-teams plays.

According to the unofficial depth chart, Tebow is currently in a three-way tie for fourth string. Many consider Tebow to be a long shot to make the Jaguars’ 53-man roster or practice squad.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova