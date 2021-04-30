NFL Draft: Jaguars pick first on second day
Trevor Lawrence was top pick, followed by Zach Wilson on day one
The first round of the NFL Draft has come and gone.
Trevor Lawrence was the top pick, followed by Zach Wilson, while the other top quarterbacks fell in line behind them.
The second and third rounds are set to begin Friday night at 7 p.m. ET as teams look to find their diamonds in the rough.
There are still a ton of highly talented prospects left on the board, including defensive tackle Christian Barmore, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, offensive lineman Teven Jenkins, wide receivers Elijah Moore and Rondale Moore as well as quarterbacks Davis Mills and Kyle Trask.
There could be some surprises once the rounds get going.
Here is how the orders shake out.
**
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars
34. New York Jets
35. Atlanta Falcons
36. Miami Dolphins (from Texans)
37. Philadelphia Eagles
38. Cincinnati Bengals
39. Carolina Panthers
40. Denver Broncos
41. Detroit Lions
42. New York Giants
43. San Francisco 49ers
44. Dallas Cowboys
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Vikings)
46. New England Patriots
47. Los Angeles Chargers
48. Las Vegas Raiders
49. Arizona Cardinals
50. Miami Dolphins
51. Washington Football Team
52. Chicago Bears
53. Tennessee Titans
54. Indianapolis Colts
55. Pittsburgh Steelers
56. Seattle Seahawks
57. Los Angeles Rams
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from Ravens)
59. Cleveland Browns
60. New Orleans Saints
61. Buffalo Bills
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars
66. Minnesota Vikings (from Jets)
67. Houston Texans
68. Atlanta Falcons
69. Cincinnati Bengals
70. Philadelphia Eagles
71. Denver Broncos
72. Detroit Lions
73. Carolina Panthers
74. Washington Football Team (from 49ers)
75. Dallas Cowboys
76. New York Giants
77. Los Angeles Chargers
78. Minnesota Vikings
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from Cardinals)
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Miami Dolphins
82. Washington Football Team
83. Chicago Bears
84. Dallas Cowboys (from Eagles via Colts)
85. Tennessee Titans
86. Minnesota Vikings (from Jets via Seahawks)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers
88. Los Angeles Rams
89. Cleveland Browns
90. Minnesota Vikings (from Ravens)
91. Cleveland Browns (from Saints)
92. Green Bay Packers
93. Buffalo Bills
94. Baltimore Ravens (from Chiefs)
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96. New England Patriots*
97. Los Angeles Chargers*
98. New Orleans Saints*
99. Dallas Cowboys*
100. Tennessee Titans*
101. Detroit Lions (from Rams)*
102. San Francisco 49ers*
103. Los Angeles Rams*
104. Baltimore Ravens*
105. New Orleans Saints*
* = Compensatory selection