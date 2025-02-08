Jaguars owner Shad Khan’s flashy $360 million megayacht steals the show ahead of Super Bowl LIX

The Jacksonville Jaguars may have missed the playoffs for the second straight season, but the team has managed to make headlines in the lead up to Super Bowl LIX, thanks to owner Shad Khan’s flashy megayacht.

The 400-foot monstrosity, reportedly worth $360 million, has captured the attention of NFL fans in New Orleans, a city that certainly doesn’t lack attractions of its own.

According to Nola.com, Khan’s yacht, named the Kismet, is docked along the Mississippi River in downtown New Orleans and arrived in late January.

The 122-meter vessel can fit up to 12 guests in its nine cabinets and can house at least 36 crew members and a captain, Jacksonville.com reported.

The luxury yacht purchased by Khan in 2024 features three pools across its six decks, four fireplaces, two fire pits, a spa, gym, basketball and pickleball courts and a helipad, according to the report.

Among other entertainment factors, the yacht boasts a dance floor, four outdoor bars, several dining areas and an outdoor cinema.

The Jaguars are in a transitional period after undergoing a massive overhaul to kick off the offseason.

In addition to hiring first year head coach Liam Coen, Khan hired Hall of Fame left tackle Tony Boselli as the team’s executive vice president. Former Vikings assistant Grant was named offensive coordinator, while former Green Bay assistant coach Anthony Campanile took over as the defensive coordinator.

