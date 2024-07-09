Expand / Collapse search
Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars' Pro Bowler changing name to pay tribute to 'maternal side of the family'

Hines-Allen will retain his No. 41 jersey number

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The jersey for one of the Jacksonville Jaguars star players will look a little different this fall.

Pass rusher Josh Allen will now be referred to as Josh Hines-Allen. The team said the name change was made in "tribute to Joshua's maternal side of the family and the other relatives who have worn 'Hines' and 'Hines-Allen' on their jerseys."

Hines-Allen was sometimes confused with his former namesake, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills signal caller will not be making any alterations to his name.

Josh Hines-Allen runs out of the tunnel

Josh Hines-Allen, #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, runs out of the tunnel prior to an NFL football game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023 in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Jaguars edge rusher's sister, WNBA player Myisha, has used the Hines-Allen surname for years.

His other sisters, Kyra and LaTorri, both played college basketball and also used the Hines-Allen last name.

"Legacy is forever, and I’m proud to carry that tradition on the back of my jersey, following in the footsteps of my family, who have donned the Hines-Allen last name with so much pride and joy," the 27-year-old said in a social media video. "My last name has been changed, but I’m still that person. And I will continue to play like it, play even better."

Josh Hines-Allen celebrates

Josh Hines-Allen, #41 of the Jacksonville Jaguars, celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Nov. 26, 2023 in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The NFL star credits his uncle Gregory Hines for helping raise him. Gregory was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 1983 following a standout career at Hampton University. Hines-Allen's other uncle, Keith Hines, played basketball at Montclair State.

The Jaguars said fans will have the opportunity to receive a jersey with "Hines-Allen" on the back during a merchandise exchange event in September.

Josh Hines-Allen running for touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Hines-Allen, #41, returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Hines-Allen is coming off a strong season. He recorded a career-high 17.5 sacks in 2023, which also marked the most sacks in franchise history.

He was the No. 7 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Jaguars rewarded Hines-Allen in April with a five-year contract extension.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.