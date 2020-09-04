Jaguars' Gardner Minshew unconcerned about tanking rumors: 'I feel very confidently in everybody’s desire'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II insisted Thursday that neither he nor the team is tanking this season despite two key moves during the offseason.

The Jaguars traded defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and released running back Leonard Fournette within weeks of each other, making some people wonder what the team’s true intentions are for the 2020 season. Trevor Lawrence is the prize pick in next year’s draft for the team with the worst record.

But Minshew understands the reality should the franchise be thinking about tanking.

“I think people see it from afar and see, ‘Oh they’re losing their biggest names.’ But that’s not how we feel,” he told reporters, according to WJXT-TV. “And I mean, realistically, I know if we’re tanking, Coach [Doug] Marrone, Dave Caldwell and [I] are probably going to be out of jobs. So I know us three and a lot of those other guys in the locker room are not going to let that crap happen. So I feel very confidently in everybody’s desire to win and that’s absolutely not anything that we envision happening.”

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said that if the team was tanking, no one told him about it.

“I can’t speak for anyone, like I said, I’m not going to speak for anyone else," he said. "But if that’s the case, then the realization is that if that happens, I’m not going to be here. Right? At the end of the day, if I don’t win enough games or do enough with this team, I don’t foresee me still being employed. So I’m doing everything I can to make sure that we have the best team to win football games. I mean that’s as simple as I can be on it.”

Jacksonville was 6-10 last season.