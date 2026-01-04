Jaguars’ Cam Little, who kicked longest NFL field goal earlier this season, knocks down 67-yarder

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cam Little is apparently looking to do a total makeover of the NFL record books.

Just two months ago, the Jacksonville Jaguars kicker nailed a 68-yard field goal for the longest in NFL history. Now, he owns the two longest makes after drilling a 67-yarder on Sunday.

As time expired in the first half against the Tennessee Titans, the Jags’ field goal unit came on to make a blowout game even more lopsided.

Little lined up his kick, and it hooked left at the perfect time to make it a 31-7 lead for Jacksonville - and exciting "six-seven" fans everywhere.

The crowd went berserk, but Little was calm, cool and collected, considering this is now the apparent norm for him. He did bust out a celebration afterward, though.

Little’s record-breaking kick came on Nov. 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when he trumped former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, who hit a 66-yard field goal to help the Ravens win over the Detroit Lions in September 2021.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin hit a 65-yard field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this season, which tied Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey for second-longest all-time at the time. Aubrey also hit a 64-yarder against the New York Giants this season.

Little is no stranger to kicking long field goals. He wowed NFL fans when he hit a 70-yard field goal in the preseason and was practicing from long distances in the thin air of Denver a couple of weeks ago. Eight kickers have attempted 70-yarders in the regular season, and all of them failed.

Little’s leg will surely be an important key to the Jaguars’ Super Bowl hopes. Assuming they hold on against Tennessee, the Jaguars would get the No. 1 seed if both the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots lose.

