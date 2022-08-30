Expand / Collapse search
Jackson State's Deion Sanders says team is in 'crisis mode' amid Mississippi floods

Jackson State is scheduled to open the school's season at home on Sunday

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Mississippi is in a state of emergency after heavy rains have caused severe flooding.

With the rain washing away the state, the Jackson State University football team is now having trouble gearing up for its season opener at home on Sunday against Florida A&M.

Closeup of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders before game vs Alabama A&amp;M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Closeup of Jackson State coach Deion Sanders before game vs Alabama A&amp;M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. (David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The flood waters caused issues at a water treatment plant and many in the city do not have access to clean water — including the football team.

The team's head coach — Hall of Famer Deion Sanders — took to Instagram to share the problems his team is facing.

"We don't have any water. Water means we don't have air conditioning. We can't use toilets. We don't have water, therefore we don't have ice. That pretty much places a burden on the program. Right now, we're operating in crisis mode."

Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University on June 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI CANNOT PRODUCE WATER TO FIGHT FIRES, FLUSH TOILETS: GOVERNOR

Jackson elaborated further, as he tries to find proper living situations for his players.

"I gotta get these kids off campus, the ones that live on campus, and the ones that live in the city of Jackson into a hotel to accommodate them so they can shower properly and just take care of their needs. Make sure all our kids are fed. Make sure our kids have all the necessities of life for the next several days until this crisis resides."

Up to 180,000 Jackson residents are set to receive drinking and non-drinking water for an unknown period of time that will be distributed by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. The National Guard is also being called in to help.

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders during a photo shoot.

Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders during a photo shoot. (Marcus Smith/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The Red Cross opened a temporary shelter at the Jackson Police Department Training Academy.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 