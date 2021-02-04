Jackie Robinson to appear on cover of 'MLB The Show 21' collector's edition

"MLB The Show 21" will have Jackie Robinson on the cover of its collector’s edition in this year’s version of the video game.

A picture of the former Brooklyn Dodgers shortstop will be on the cover, with his blue hat colorized. Preorders for the game are on sale now and those who buy it early will get access to the game starting April 16 -- the day after MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A $1 donation will be made to the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) for every collector’s edition sold in the U.S. through the end of the year. The foundation will also set up a JRF MLB The Show Scholars program in a partnership with PlayStation to give young people support when looking for a career or an internship.

"It’s important for us to write more than just a check. The partnership with JRF will also include mentorship with PlayStation/SDS employees as well as an internship to get real world, on-the-job experience. We couldn’t be more excited to launch this partnership with Jackie’s family and the Jackie Robinson Foundation," PlayStation wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

ARENADO EMBRACES PLAYING FOR PERENNIAL CONTENDER IN CARDS

San Diego Padres slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. will be on the cover of the main game. It’s the first year that the baseball game will be on both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Robinson broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier in 1947 when he played for the Dodgers. He won Rookie of the Year that season and won the MVP in 1949.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished his MLB career with a .311 batting average, 1,518 hits and 137 home runs in 10 years with the Dodgers. He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.