Jack Burke Jr, 2-time major champion golfer who was the oldest living Masters winner, dead at 100

Jack Burke Jr., the oldest living Masters champion, died in Houston on Friday morning at 100 years old.

Burke’s passing was confirmed by CEO and president of the Houston Golf Association, Steve Timms, who spoke with Burke’s wife.

A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Burke was a two-time major champion who also won the PGA Championship in 1956 – the same year he won The Masters.

His Masters victory was one of the greatest comebacks in the sport’s history, too, where he beat Ken Venturi by a single stroke.

Burke was down eight strokes in the final round, but he completed his final 10 holes at Augusta National while Venturi was losing his grip on the lead. He would go on to bogey seven holes, giving Burke the victory.

The 1956 PGA Championship saw Burke down yet again in the 36-hole semifinals, trailing by five strokes to Ed Furgol after 14 holes. However, he recovered, forcing a tie-breaking 37th hole, which he won to face Ted Kroll in the finals.

Burke once again battled back from behind, trailing Kroll in the match before ripping off five birdies after 19 holes of action. He would win the tournament 3&2, and later be named PGA Player of the Year in 1956.

Burke was also a part of five American Ryder Cup teams from 1951 to 1959, serving as a playing captain in 1957. He was also a non-playing captain in 1973.

While he was playing, Burke was also creating his own golf course, partnering with Jimmy Demaret to open Champion Golf Club in Houston. It was a 36-hole course specifically meant to challenge the best players in the world, and it would host the 1967 Ryder Cup, 1969 U.S. Open and multiple PGA Tour Championships, including Tiger Woods’ first victory in 1999.

In fact, Burke’s locker at August National was shared with Woods.

Burke, a native Texan, was a World War II veteran as well.

Burke finished his PGA Tour career with 16 wins and was eventually inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2000. He also received the PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003.

