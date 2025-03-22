Ivanka Trump gets jiu-jitsu training in studio owned by Tom Brady's ex's new boyfriend

President Donald Trump may have just added one more Secret Service member to his protection staff: his daughter.

In a video posted to social media, Ivanka Trump was getting jiu-jitsu practice in the studio co-owned by Gisele Bundchen's new boyfriend.

The video was posted to both Ivanka's and The Valente Brothers' Instagram pages.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bundchen, who was married to Tom Brady ahead of their divorce in 2023, just had her first baby with Joaquim Valente.

In the video, Ivanka sports a blue belt and pulls off some impressive moves, including putting her instructor in chokeholds and armbars. She also disarms a knife and throws some powerful punches.

"Jiu-Jitsu is more than a martial art. Rooted in ancient tradition and refined over generations, it offers a path to physical confidence, mental clarity, and emotional balance," the joint post reads. "Its philosophy, reflected in the @753Code, reminds us that true strength comes from character, discipline, and purpose.

TRACK RUNNER CONCUSSED BY BATON STRIKE CLEARED TO RUN IN NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS, FATHER SAYS

"What makes this journey even more meaningful is sharing it with those we respect and value. As families, training together gives us the rare gift of growing side by side, on the mat and in life."

Ivanka was shown bowing down to three brothers, including Joaquim, in the montage.

The Valante Brothers' studio has been open in Miami for roughly 60 years.

Both Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, served as senior advisers during Trump's first presidential run, but they have opted out of the political scene in this go-around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bundchen gave birth last month to Joaquim's baby; she and Brady have two children together.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.