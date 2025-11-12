Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Washington Capitals

Capitals center's hit on Hurricanes' goaltender sparks melee in Washington's win

Officials handed out 18 penalty minutes due to the brawl

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 12

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Capitals took home a bruising victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, 4-1, behind Jakob Chychrun’s 100th career goal and Alex Ovechkin’s empty-netter.

But Washington had to fight for it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frederik Andersen in a scrum

Frederik Andersen #31 of the Carolina Hurricanes goes after Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals after a collision during the first period at Lenovo Center on Nov. 11, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

A brawl broke out between the teams with five minutes to go in the first period. Capitals center Nic Dowd barreled through Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen behind the net. Andersen went down and Hurricanes players came after Dowd to answer for the knock.

The incident sparked multiple scrums across the ice. Once the officials got the game under control, 18 minutes of penalties were doled out. There were 22 penalty minutes given in the entire first period.

The game settled down after that. Dylan Strome netted his fifth goal of the season to put Washington up 2-0. The Hurricanes got one back thanks to a Nikolaj Ehlers score, but it would be the only time the horn rang for Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Frederik Andersen awaits his punishment

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen (31) stands next to an official after receiving a penalty for roughing during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in Raleigh, North Carolina, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

SABRES CAPTAIN RASMUS DAHLIN TAKES LEAVE FROM TEAM AS FIANCÉE RECOVERS FROM HEART TRANSPLANT

Chychrun’s milestone score came in the third period and Ovechkin followed after that.

"It was a pretty well-rounded game," Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said after the game, via NHL.com. "I thought the first period was excellent, the way you need to start in this building. As challenging as it is, you need to get out on your front foot."

Andersen was chased from the pipes with about five minutes left in the third after his teammate Jordan Staal ran into him.

Logan Thompson between the pipes

Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, North Carolina, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Alex Ovechkin looks on vs Hurricanes

Washington Capitals' Alex Ovechkin (8) watches the puck against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, North Carolina, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker)

Capitals goalie Logan Thompson stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington moved to 8-7-1 with the win and Carolina fell to 11-5 and their four-game winning streak was snapped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue