Capitals center's hit on Hurricanes' goaltender sparks melee in Washington's win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Capitals took home a bruising victory against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, 4-1, behind Jakob Chychrun’s 100th career goal and Alex Ovechkin’s empty-netter.

But Washington had to fight for it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A brawl broke out between the teams with five minutes to go in the first period. Capitals center Nic Dowd barreled through Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen behind the net. Andersen went down and Hurricanes players came after Dowd to answer for the knock.

The incident sparked multiple scrums across the ice. Once the officials got the game under control, 18 minutes of penalties were doled out. There were 22 penalty minutes given in the entire first period.

The game settled down after that. Dylan Strome netted his fifth goal of the season to put Washington up 2-0. The Hurricanes got one back thanks to a Nikolaj Ehlers score, but it would be the only time the horn rang for Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina.

SABRES CAPTAIN RASMUS DAHLIN TAKES LEAVE FROM TEAM AS FIANCÉE RECOVERS FROM HEART TRANSPLANT

Chychrun’s milestone score came in the third period and Ovechkin followed after that.

"It was a pretty well-rounded game," Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said after the game, via NHL.com. "I thought the first period was excellent, the way you need to start in this building. As challenging as it is, you need to get out on your front foot."

Andersen was chased from the pipes with about five minutes left in the third after his teammate Jordan Staal ran into him.

Capitals goalie Logan Thompson stopped 30 of the 31 shots he faced in the game.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Washington moved to 8-7-1 with the win and Carolina fell to 11-5 and their four-game winning streak was snapped.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.