Isaiah Wilson tweets he's 'done with football as a Titan,' later deletes it

Isaiah Wilson, the Tennessee Titans’ 2020 first-round draft pick who had a tumultuous rookie season, wrote in a since-deleted tweet that he was "done with football as a Titan" on Monday.

Wilson’s tweet was deleted almost as quickly as it was sent, but not before it was caught by Titans beat reporters.

The Titans selected the offensive lineman with the No. 29 pick out of Georgia. He played a total of four snaps for Tennessee in a year filled with ups and downs. He was placed on the NFL reserve/nonfootball list on Dec. 9, which would end his first season.

He was spotted at a party near Tennessee State University while in training camp in August and nearly jumped off a second-story balcony to avoid police. He received a trespass warning from campus police, but just weeks later, Wilson found himself in more serious trouble with the law when he was arrested on a DUI charge in September.

He most recently came under fire for reportedly attending a New Year’s party.

Wilson was expected to be a future replacement for Jack Conklin, who left for the Cleveland Browns during free agency.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson said last week that Wilson was "not the player we evaluated," adding that the two haven’t spoken since December.

