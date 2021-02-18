Titans GM unhappy with Isaiah Wilson after tumultuous rookie season: 'Not the player we evaluated'

Isaiah Wilson is officially on notice with the Tennessee Titans.

Titans general manager Jon Robinson had strong words for the 2020 first-round pick this week when he told reporters on Tuesday during a video conference that he hasn’t spoken to Wilson since December.

"We put him on the reserve/non-football injury list and haven't spoken to him since," Robinson said, via ESPN. "He's going to have to make a determination on whether he wants to do what it takes to play pro football. That will be on him."

The offensive tackle was placed on the NFL reserve/non-football list on Dec. 9 but has had rather a tumultuous rookie season.

He was spotted at a party near Tennessee State University while in training camp in August and nearly jumped off a second-story balcony to avoid police. He received a trespass warning from campus police but just weeks later, Wilson found himself in more serious trouble with the law when he was arrested on a DUI charge in September.

He most recently came under fire for reportedly attending a New Year’s party.

"We did a lot of work on him leading up to the draft. The player that was here in the fall was not the player we evaluated," Robinson added.

Wilson was expected to be a future replacement for Jack Conklin, who left for the Cleveland Browns during free agency. He only played four snaps this past season despite being the No. 29 overall pick.

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.