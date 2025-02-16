Irish jockey Michael O'Sullivan, 24, dies after falling from horse

Michael O’Sullivan, a jockey from Ireland who fell from his horse at Thurles Racecourse, has died more than a week after the fall, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) said in a news release. He was 24.

He fell from his horse during the Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase on Feb. 6.

"Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom," IHRB CEO Darragh O’Loughlin said in the release. "Michael will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him. Our hearts go out to Michael’s family, especially his parents Bernadette and William and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly."

Dr. Jennifer Pugh, the IHRB’s chief medical officer, said O’Sullivan’s family decided to donate his organs.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around," Pugh added. "Michael’s success and his humility will have inspired many, and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.

"Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O’Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time."

O’Sullivan turned pro in 2022 and won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle the next year at the Cheltenham Festival, according to the BBC. He had 95 wins in Ireland and Britain over the course of his career.

"It's dreadful news which puts all our problems into context. He will be much missed here and there is a real sadness here," trainer Willie Mullins said, via the outlet. "He was here two mornings a week and was very much a part of the team and his part here was only going to get bigger. He was such a natural rider who was very modest, friendly and understated.

"He had a great understanding of horses and racing and given the horse, he was the man. I think Closutton will be a much poorer place without him and we, as a family, will miss him. He will be much missed in the yard and we have his family in our thoughts and our prayers are for them now."