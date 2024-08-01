Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Irish boxing champion who beat Algerian fighter in Olympic gender controversy weighs in on drama

Imane Khelif was criticized on Thursday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Boxing world champion Amy Broadhurst was among the women to beat Algerian Imane Khelif, the fighter in the middle of a gender controversy at the Paris Olympics, and spoke out about her former opponent on Wednesday.

Broadhurst, of Ireland, was a gold medalist in the 2022 International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Championships, beating Khelif in the finals. Khelif was then disqualified from the 2023 tournament for what the IBA president said at the time was that it was "proved" Khelif had "XY chromosomes."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Amy Broadhurst in 2022

Gold medalist Amy Broadhurst of Team Northern Ireland celebrates during the Women's Boxing Over 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) medal ceremony on day 10 of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on Aug. 7, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

The IBA said Wednesday that Khelif had "competitive advantages over other female competitors."

Broadhurst also weighed in.

"Have a lot of people texting me over Imane Khelif," she wrote in a post on X. "Personally I don’t think she has done anything to ‘cheat.’ 

"I (think) it’s the way she was born & that’s out of her control. The fact that she has been beating by 9 females before says it all."

Imane Khelif in the ropes

Algeria's Imane Khelif leaves after her women's 66kg preliminaries round of 16 boxing match against Italy's Angela Carini during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the North Paris Arena, in Villepinte on Aug. 1, 2024. (MOHD RASFAN/AFP via Getty Images)

CONTROVERSIAL BOXER'S NEXT OPPONENT 'NOT SCARED' FOR MATCHUP: 'I DON'T CARE ABOUT THE PRESS'

On Thursday, Broadhurst asked her followers what they thought of her win over Khelif in 2022. Broadhurst posted the footage on her social media.

"If this is a man and it becomes 100% fact, I’ll be disgusted that I was in the ring and so was many others," Broadhurst wrote in response to one comment. "A man vs a woman is far from ok. But right now nobody knows what the true facts are."

Amy Broadhurst in England

Amy Broadhurst, left, of Team Northern Ireland competes against Gemma Paige Richardson of Team England during the Women's Boxing Over 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) Gold Medal Bout on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on Aug. 7, 2022 in Birmingham, England. (Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The International Olympic Committee cleared Khelif to compete and doubled down on its decision after Khelif’s win.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.